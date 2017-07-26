You can now fund your Abra wallet with your American Express card — Abra — “This feature will be made available to a small group of Abra wallet users today and will be rolled out to our entire user base in the coming days… With growing acceptance of bitcoin by major retailers and vendors worldwide, it is getting easier to spend funds directly from your Abra wallet every day.”
- BBVA brings Android Pay to Spain
- Moneris study reveals 36% contactless payment increase in Canada
- JCPenney adds credit cards and loyalty rewards to Apple Pay
- Tech company workers agree to have microchips implanted in their hands
- Tap-and-go kills the cash cow