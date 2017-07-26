Tap-and-go kills the cash cow — Sydney Morning Herald – “Australia has become a nation of tappers, with official figures showing that the card has finally overtaken cash as our most-frequently-used payment method… The Reserve Bank attributes that to several factors, including the widespread rollout of tap-and-go Eftpos functionality. Around one-third of all point-of-sale payments are now made using tap-and-go.”
- BBVA brings Android Pay to Spain
- Moneris study reveals 36% contactless payment increase in Canada
- JCPenney adds credit cards and loyalty rewards to Apple Pay
- Tech company workers agree to have microchips implanted in their hands
