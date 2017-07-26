Tech company workers agree to have microchips implanted in their hands — ABC News – “Some workers at a company in Wisconsin will soon be getting microchips in order to enter the office, log into computers and even buy a snack or two with just a swipe of a hand… Three Square Market is footing the bill for the microchips, which cost US$300 each, and licensed piercers will be handling the implantations on August 1.”
- BBVA brings Android Pay to Spain
- Moneris study reveals 36% contactless payment increase in Canada
- JCPenney adds credit cards and loyalty rewards to Apple Pay
- Tech company workers agree to have microchips implanted in their hands
- Tap-and-go kills the cash cow
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP