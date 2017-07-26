Moneris study reveals 36% contactless payment increase in Canada — MobileSyrup – “Moneris unveiled a 36.29% year-over-year gain, possibly due to Android Pay recently launching in Canada, and with little more than a year since Apple Pay’s full Canadian release… Within the next five and a half months Moneris predicts that 50% of all Canadian transactions will be contactless.”
