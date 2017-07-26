BBVA brings Android Pay to Spain — BBVA – “BBVA and Google today announced the launch of Android Pay in Spain. This payment system will allow BBVA customers to use their Visa and Mastercard cards in order to pay with their mobile phones. Android Pay will be operational in the more than one million businesses in Spain with contactless technology.”
