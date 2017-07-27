China’s Baidu enters strategic partnership with Paypal to tap Chinese tourists — Reuters — “Baidu’s payment platform, Baidu Wallet, will be accepted by roughly 17 million PayPal merchants globally, the Chinese firm said in a statement on Thursday. ‘Partnering with PayPal on technology and product innovation will provide Baidu users with the ultimate cross-border consumer experience,’ said Baidu senior vice president Guang Zhu.”