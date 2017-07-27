TransferWise links with Apple Pay globally — Reuters — “The London-based money transfer company said on Thursday that it was joining with Apple Inc’s payments service in the US and a handful of other countries, following a similar move in the UK in 2015. This means users on Apple devices will no longer have to insert their payments card or bank account details to send money via TransferWise, but will be able to transfer funds through their Apple Pay account, speeding up the process.”