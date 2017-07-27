Report: Samsung Pay coming to third-party flagships in 2018 — Android Headlines — “The Samsung Pay mobile payments solution is currently in development for third-party devices, with the South Korean original equipment manufacturer currently planning to debut the service outside of its hardware ecosystem as early as next year, people familiar with the effort said on Thursday… The first non-Samsung device with support for Samsung Pay is set to be released around mid-2018, sources close to the company said.”
