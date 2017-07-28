Visa chasing Indian payments market as mobile money gains traction — Developing Telecoms — “Visa CEO Alfred Kelly has affirmed the company’s goal to claim a ‘fair share’ of India’s incipient cashless payment market by offering low cost, low hassle solutions to merchants… ‘Because it’s an exciting market and a lot is going on, there’s a number of players trying to get into the market,’ said Kelly. ‘We clearly have to have a way that’s low cost, low hassle, low friction to enable merchants to sign up.’”