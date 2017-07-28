Some Bitcoin backers are defecting to create a rival currency — The New York Times — “Bitcoin Cash is set to increase the limit on the number of transactions that can be processed by the Bitcoin network every 10 minutes. Currently, the network can process only blocks of transactions that are smaller than one megabyte, which allows for roughly five transactions in a second.”
- Spanish winemaker uses NFC in major promotional campaign
- AIB celebrates Apple Pay launch with €0.01 ice cream cones
- How facial recognition could replace train tickets
- Convenience store Cheers opens first unmanned, cashless outlet
- Visa chasing Indian payments market as mobile money gains traction