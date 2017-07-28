How facial recognition could replace train tickets

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

How facial recognition could replace train tickets — BBC News — “A facial recognition system designed to replace the need for tickets on trains is being tested in the UK… An early version that uses two near-infrared lights to help a single camera determine texture and orientation of each pixel it captures was shown to BBC Click… Researchers told the programme that they believe it will successfully identify passengers without the need for them to stop walking and could replace ticket gates.”

  • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

    Ticket gates and accounts are the necessary components of this solution. On some commuter trains in the US we use ticket takers called conductors. I use an e-ticket app on my phone. Conductor checks it visually but it does include a bar-code that they say may be scanned in the future.

    However, many of our metro systems we do use ticket gates operated by mag-stripe cards. Some of these cards are pre-paid store of value cards. Mine is an account card with my photo on the card and presumably in the database. My card is pretty fast but facial recognition is in my future.