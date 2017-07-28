NXP details best practices for deploying successful national electronic IDs

A 19-page white paper exploring the benefits and best practices for successfully developing and implementing a national program for electronic IDs (eIDs) is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre.

‘Maximizing ROI with national eIDs: Considerations for a successful deployment’ has been produced by NXP and provides insight and expert advice for national governments looking to deploy eIDs. The paper also provides an overview of the key lessons learned from three real-world use cases and their different levels of complexity.

“Developing and implementing a national program for electronic IDs is a complex, time-consuming and expensive undertaking,” NXP writes. “Each country does things a little differently, but we’ve found that there are several things that all successful eID deployments have in common.

“This paper looks at best practices, so national governments can ensure security and convenience while reducing costs, working more effectively, and maximizing their return on investment.”