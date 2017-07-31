Kakao Bank attracts more than 1m accounts in five days — The Korea Herald — “Kakao Bank was launched by Kakao Corp, the operator of South Korea’s most widely used mobile messenger Kakao Talk. Users can open accounts easily with a mobile phone number and ID card without having to visit a conventional bank branch.”
