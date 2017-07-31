Tesla Model 3 has no key, so don’t forget your phone — Road/Show — “For the Model 3, Tesla engineered the car to accept a digital key transmitted through Bluetooth from an owner’s phone… As a back-up, or for valet access, each Model 3 will come with a couple of NFC cards, which can also unlock and start up the car. The cards will unlock the door with a tap on the B-pillar, and start up the car with another tap between the front seats.”