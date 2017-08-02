Paytm to launch chat feature in mobile app — Economic Times — “Digital payments company Paytm will launch a chat facility built into its mobile app which will allow user-to-user communication. The feature is expected to be launched later this month.”
- French rock band takes NFC vending machine on tour
- Klarna launches Wavy peer-to-peer payment service
- Apple Pay to go live in four more countries this year
- RBC first bank in Canada to enable bill payments using Siri
