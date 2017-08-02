RBC first bank in Canada to enable bill payments using Siri

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

RBC first bank in Canada to enable bill payments using Siri — Royal Bank of Canada — “Thanks to an update to the RBC Mobile app, Royal Bank of Canada personal banking clients are now the first in Canada who can ask Siri to pay their bills on iPhone and iPad. RBC also launched seamless Interac e-Transfer payments within iMessage, which means clients can send a transfer without leaving their iMessage window.”

  • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

    Now that Apple makes a Siri API available to apps, we can expect to see a great deal of voice activation inovation. This is just one early example. ‘That said, “slowly slowly catchy monkey.”