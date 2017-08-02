Klarna launches Wavy peer-to-peer payment service — Klarna — “Wavy enables consumers across 31 European markets to smoothly transfer money (Euros) and split bills amongst friends, colleagues and family members… The recipient of the payment does not have to sign up to Wavy to redeem a payment.”
