New bill seeks basic IoT security standards

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

New bill seeks basic IoT security standards — Krebs on Security — “The bill would require vendors of internet-connected devices purchased by the federal government make sure the devices can be patched when security updates are available; that the devices do not use hard-coded (unchangeable) passwords; and that vendors ensure the devices are free from known vulnerabilities when sold.”

