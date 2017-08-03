Soon, walk into metro station without taking your card from pocket — The Times of India — “Chennai Metro Rail Limited has invited tenders to introduce contactless smart cards which can be detected by scanners at stations even if the passenger keeps it in the pocket or a bag. The ticket price will be deducted once the passenger passes by the detector at the entrance to the platforms. These cards may later be used for other modes of transport as well.”
- iPhone 8 facial recognition will likely work with Apple Pay
- Italian consumers can now make P2P payments in stores
- USAA launches pilot of new skill for Amazon Alexa
- RFID market to reach US$11.2bn in 2017
- Soon, walk into metro station without taking your card from pocket