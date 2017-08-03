USAA launches pilot of new skill for Amazon Alexa — USAA — “USAA’s skill for Amazon Alexa pilot will leverage Clinc’s artificial intelligence conversation management technology to produce a more human-like interaction from Amazon Alexa, as the skill remembers context, follow-up questions, and complex human language. This technology will also learn as members interact with it and infer information not explicitly specified by users throughout a conversation.”
- iPhone 8 facial recognition will likely work with Apple Pay
- Italian consumers can now make P2P payments in stores
- RFID market to reach US$11.2bn in 2017
- Soon, walk into metro station without taking your card from pocket