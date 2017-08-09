Half a billion people in China use mobile payment — ECNS — “More than 100bn transactions were completed on cashless applications in China in 2016, while the number of mobile payment users has reached half a billion this year, according to official data.”
- European consumers give thumbs up to biometric payment cards
- Rambus lays out the benefits of retailer-led digital wallets
- New Texas law allows merchants to decline card purchases without ID
- Bank of America, Samsung pilot iris-scan logins
- Half a billion people in China use mobile payment