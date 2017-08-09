Introducing Venmo Codes: A new way to find your friends on Venmo — Venmo — “We know that sometimes it can be hard finding the right James Smith to pay or request money from on Venmo. To make your life easier, we’re introducing Venmo codes, so you can easily find the Venmo profile of the person you’re trying to pay.”
- European consumers give thumbs up to biometric payment cards
- Rambus lays out the benefits of retailer-led digital wallets
- New Texas law allows merchants to decline card purchases without ID
- Bank of America, Samsung pilot iris-scan logins
- Half a billion people in China use mobile payment