Introducing Venmo Codes: A new way to find your friends on Venmo

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Introducing Venmo Codes: A new way to find your friends on Venmo — Venmo — “We know that sometimes it can be hard finding the right James Smith to pay or request money from on Venmo. To make your life easier, we’re introducing Venmo codes, so you can easily find the Venmo profile of the person you’re trying to pay.”

Source

Explore: Venmo

Learn more: , ,