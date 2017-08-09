Bank of America, Samsung pilot iris-scan logins — American Banker — “Half of the bank’s mobile app users are using fingerprint authentication, which BofA rolled out in 2015. In addition to the iris scanning pilot, it is exploring the use of facial scanning and voice recognition.”
