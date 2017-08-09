New Texas law allows merchants to decline card purchases without ID — The Texas Tribune — “A law that takes effect in January will allow Texas merchants to ask for photo identification for credit and debit card purchases — and turn down transactions if a buyer won’t show it… Payments made using a mobile wallet are exempt from the photo ID measure.”
