New Texas law allows merchants to decline card purchases without ID

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

New Texas law allows merchants to decline card purchases without ID — The Texas Tribune — “A law that takes effect in January will allow Texas merchants to ask for photo identification for credit and debit card purchases — and turn down transactions if a buyer won’t show it… Payments made using a mobile wallet are exempt from the photo ID measure.”

