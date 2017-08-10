Fraud cases across three prefectures involving Apple Pay exploit loophole: Sources — The Mainichi — “Multiple fraud cases involving stolen credit card information via Apple’s iPhone payment system ‘Apple Pay’ occurred across Osaka, Kyoto and Saitama prefectures in late March this year, investigative sources have revealed… Apple Japan said it had confirmed the Saitama cases, and a source disclosed that after the incidents occurred, Apple reportedly gathered credit card issuing companies together and warned them to exercise caution.”
- More than half the Hilton portfolio to be digital key enabled by end of year
- Walmart deploying tech that lets in-store shoppers check out — on their own
- China targets mobile payments oligopoly with clearing mandate
- Green Dot CEO sets out how Apple Pay Cash will work
- Big banks on notice that they’re losing ground to China’s fintech giants
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP