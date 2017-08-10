Big banks on notice that they’re losing ground to China’s fintech giants — South China Morning Post — “Tencent, the Chinese company, over Chinese New Year, in five days processed 46 billion payments. Basically that means 800 million payments per hour. Visa has a maximum capacity of processing 25,000 payments per second. But Alipay can process 50,000 payments, twice as much, per second.”
- More than half the Hilton portfolio to be digital key enabled by end of year
- Walmart deploying tech that lets in-store shoppers check out — on their own
- China targets mobile payments oligopoly with clearing mandate
- Green Dot CEO sets out how Apple Pay Cash will work
