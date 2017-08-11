Walmart deploying tech that lets in-store shoppers check out — on their own

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Walmart deploying tech that lets in-store shoppers check out — on their own — Chain Store Age — “The free app allows members to scan merchandise bar codes as they move throughout store aisles and add merchandise to their shopping carts. The app also keeps a running total and itemized list of merchandise and prices, and lets shoppers checkout directly through their smartphone.”

