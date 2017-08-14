Barclaycard pilots Alipay payments in eight retail stores across UK — Banking Technology — “The pilot will commence on 14 August 2017 in eight retail stores across the UK, with Barclaycard providing the POS solution for payments via Alipay. The service will be available in CNY (‘offered at a competitive exchange rate,’ Barclaycard says).”
- M-Pesa founder shares lessons learned from ten years of mobile money
- Barclaycard pilots Alipay payments in eight retail stores across UK
- More than half the Hilton portfolio to be digital key enabled by end of year
- Walmart deploying tech that lets in-store shoppers check out — on their own
- China targets mobile payments oligopoly with clearing mandate