New Little Caesars Reserve-n-Ready service transforms the way customers pick up pizza — Little Caesars — “Customers just place an order and pre-pay via the Little Caesars mobile app. The app will notify the customer when the order is ready. When the customer arrives at the store, they skip the line and go directly to the Pizza Portal and input a three-digit pin or scan a QR code. Then, the door on the customer’s secured compartment opens, and they take their hot, fresh order.”