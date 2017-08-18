Digital payment platforms primed to topple cash — US Bank — “According to the recent US Bank Cash Behavior Survey, 47% of consumers surveyed say they prefer the use of digital apps to make payments versus cash (45%)… Overall, 50% of survey respondents reported carrying cash less than half of the time. When they do carry cash, nearly half of consumers surveyed keep less than US$20 on hand, and 76% keep less than $50.”
