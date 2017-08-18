What code is running on Apple’s Secure Enclave security chip? Now we have a decryption key… — The Register — “Apple’s Secure Enclave, an ARM-based coprocessor used to enhance iOS security, became a bit less secure on Thursday with the publication of a firmware decryption key. The key does not provide access to the Secure Enclave Processor (SEP). Rather, it offers the opportunity to decrypt and explore the otherwise encrypted firmware code that governs it.”