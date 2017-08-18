British Airways owner IAG launches mobile pay on new airline Level — City AM — “The technology, called Pair & Pay, will enable customers to connect mobile devices with their individual seatback screen to buy food, drinks, Wi-Fi packages, and duty-free products… Once selected items have been added to the shopping cart on the screen, passengers then connect their devices to the onboard network and pair their phone with the seatback, and can then use their phone to pay for the products.”