Face ID described as iPhone 8’s ‘crown jewel’, unlocking device in ‘a few hundred milliseconds’ — MacRumours — “The front-facing 3D sensor on Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 will be the device’s ‘crown jewel’, able to unlock the iPhone 8 in a ‘few hundred milliseconds’ to give users quick access to their smartphone and quickly authenticate Apple Pay purchases.”
- Contactless to account for more than one in two POS transactions globally by 2022
- Face ID described as iPhone 8’s ‘crown jewel’, unlocking device in ‘a few hundred milliseconds’
- From the high street to the handset: How banks can stay connected to consumers in the smartphone era
- British Airways owner IAG launches mobile pay on new airline Level
- Heat become first NBA team with mobile-only entry