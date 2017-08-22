Contactless to account for more than one in two POS transactions globally by 2022

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Contactless to account for more than one in two POS transactions globally by 2022 — Juniper Research — “A new study from Juniper Research has found more than half (53%) of global transactions at POS (point of sale) will be contactless within five years, compared to just 15% this year… Adoption in the US would rise sharply over the period, with contactless rising from less than 2% of transactions this year to 34% by 2022.”

