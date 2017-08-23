Accumulated payments with Samsung Pay surpass W10tn — The Korea Herald — “Accumulated payments made with Samsung Pay surpassed 10tn won (US$8.77bn) in two years since the mobile payment service was launched, Samsung Electronics said Sunday. Use of the mobile pay service nearly quadrupled in a year after reaching 2tn won in the first year.”
