Accumulated payments with Samsung Pay surpass W10tn

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Accumulated payments with Samsung Pay surpass W10tn — The Korea Herald — “Accumulated payments made with Samsung Pay surpassed 10tn won (US$8.77bn) in two years since the mobile payment service was launched, Samsung Electronics said Sunday. Use of the mobile pay service nearly quadrupled in a year after reaching 2tn won in the first year.”

