Dogs aim to take Blue Cross canal walk donations — Wiltshire Times — “Two specially-trained dogs are to take donations on a Blue Cross sponsored canal walk being held over the August bank holiday weekend. Nine-year-old black Labrador Pernod, and her four-year-old daughter, Doris, a yellow Labrador, will accept the contactless payments using a special vest.”
- Dogs aim to take Blue Cross canal walk donations
- Accumulated payments with Samsung Pay surpass W10tn
- Contactless to account for more than one in two POS transactions globally by 2022
- Face ID described as iPhone 8’s ‘crown jewel’, unlocking device in ‘a few hundred milliseconds’
- From the high street to the handset: How banks can stay connected to consumers in the smartphone era