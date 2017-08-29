Amazon brings its cash deposit service for the underbanked to the UK — Techcrunch — “Amazon has added the ability for UK users to pay for products and services on its ecommerce platform using cash. The service, called Amazon Top Up, lets shoppers load between £5 and £250 into their Amazon UK account in a single top-up transaction.”
- Burger King has launched its own cryptocurrency in Russia called WhopperCoin
- Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control
- Fitbit unveils Ionic smartwatch with Mastercard, Visa, AmEx and Starbucks payments support
- OCBC Bank launches mobile keyboard to enable cashless payments directly from any mobile app