Burger King has launched its own cryptocurrency in Russia called WhopperCoin — CNBC — “With each purchase of the burger chain’s signature Whopper sandwich, customers can receive WhopperCoin tokens via a digital wallet… WhopperCoin transactions will be powered by Ethereum rival Waves’ distributed ledger network. The blockchain platform allows users to issue and transfer custom blockchain tokens, and to trade them on an integrated peer-to-peer exchange.”
- Burger King has launched its own cryptocurrency in Russia called WhopperCoin
- Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control
- Amazon brings its cash deposit service for the underbanked to the UK
- Fitbit unveils Ionic smartwatch with Mastercard, Visa, AmEx and Starbucks payments support
- OCBC Bank launches mobile keyboard to enable cashless payments directly from any mobile app