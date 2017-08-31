Ride-hailing app Grab launches e-payment and fund transfer system — The Straits Times — “Users will be able to transfer GrabPay credits between themselves via its in-app mobile wallet… Grab also aims to work with more than 1,000 merchants in the retail, entertainment and food and beverage industries to accept mobile payments through GrabPay in the fourth quarter of 2017.”
- eMarketer releases latest estimates for US proximity mobile payments
- Meet the car key that’s also a contactless payment card
- Huawei files for Huawei Pay trademark in Europe
- Alipay launches ‘Smile to Pay’ for commercial use in China
- Apple Pay Cash coming to Europe