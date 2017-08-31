American Express introduces Pay It Plan It: A mobile feature that gives card members two new ways to pay for credit card purchases — American Express — “With Pay It, card members can use their American Express app to select smaller purchases and pay that purchase amount right away with a tap. With Plan It, card members can select purchases over US$100 and choose to make monthly payments ranging from three to 24 months with a fixed fee and no interest.”
- eMarketer releases latest estimates for US proximity mobile payments
- Meet the car key that’s also a contactless payment card
- Huawei files for Huawei Pay trademark in Europe
- Alipay launches ‘Smile to Pay’ for commercial use in China
- Apple Pay Cash coming to Europe