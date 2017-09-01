Apple Pay Cash coming to Europe — LetsGoDigital — “Apple has filed a trademark application at the European Intellectual Property Office for Apple Pay Cash. The application is still under examination, but reveals Apple is planning to bring its advanced mobile payment service to Europe.”
- eMarketer releases latest estimates for US proximity mobile payments
- Meet the car key that’s also a contactless payment card
- Huawei files for Huawei Pay trademark in Europe
- Alipay launches ‘Smile to Pay’ for commercial use in China
