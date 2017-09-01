Huawei files for Huawei Pay trademark in Europe

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Huawei files for Huawei Pay trademark in Europe — Android Headlines — “Huawei has filed for a Huawei Pay trademark in Europe which means it could be bringing its digital payment system to countries within the region at some point in the future. So far Huawei Pay has only been available in China as the company’s mobile payment solution.”

Source

Explore: Huawei

Learn more: , , , ,