Meet the car key that’s also a contactless payment card

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Meet the car key that’s also a contactless payment card — Techradar — “DS Automobiles has just launched the UK’s first contactless payment car key. Made for the DS 3 Connected Chic, the key works with Barclays’ bPay platform, allowing you to ‘top up’ the clever key with credit that can be spent at any shop that offers contactless payments.”

Source

Explore: Barclays Bank, DS Automobiles

Learn more: , , , , , ,