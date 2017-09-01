Meet the car key that’s also a contactless payment card — Techradar — “DS Automobiles has just launched the UK’s first contactless payment car key. Made for the DS 3 Connected Chic, the key works with Barclays’ bPay platform, allowing you to ‘top up’ the clever key with credit that can be spent at any shop that offers contactless payments.”
- Huawei files for Huawei Pay trademark in Europe
- Alipay launches ‘Smile to Pay’ for commercial use in China
- Apple Pay Cash coming to Europe
- Garmin enters the payments market with Vivoactive smartwatch