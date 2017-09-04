Ant Financial plans Alipay feature to connect merchants and customers — China Daily — “The ‘Life Account’, embedded in the Alipay app, allows its 520 million users to search nearby merchants, receive discount coupons, make appointments and conduct payments… It also helps business and social entities tap into their key clients by identifying their location and consumption preferences.”
- Barclaycard marks the 10th anniversary of introducing contactless payments to the UK
- The contactless revolution ten years on: Two-thirds of Brits now tap to pay
- Ant Financial plans Alipay feature to connect merchants and customers
- Deutsche Telekom to deploy smart parking and payments across the German city of Bonn
- eMarketer releases latest estimates for US proximity mobile payments