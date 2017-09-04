The contactless revolution ten years on: Two-thirds of Brits now tap to pay — Visa — “Two-thirds (66%) of Brits have used contactless cards to make a payment since they were introduced in September 2007… Just over a quarter (26%) of the country has used a mobile device to pay contactlessly in a shop, rising to 36% among contactless card users.”
- Barclaycard marks the 10th anniversary of introducing contactless payments to the UK
- The contactless revolution ten years on: Two-thirds of Brits now tap to pay
- Ant Financial plans Alipay feature to connect merchants and customers
- Deutsche Telekom to deploy smart parking and payments across the German city of Bonn
- eMarketer releases latest estimates for US proximity mobile payments
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP