The contactless revolution ten years on: Two-thirds of Brits now tap to pay

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

The contactless revolution ten years on: Two-thirds of Brits now tap to pay — Visa — “Two-thirds (66%) of Brits have used contactless cards to make a payment since they were introduced in September 2007… Just over a quarter (26%) of the country has used a mobile device to pay contactlessly in a shop, rising to 36% among contactless card users.”

Source

Explore: Visa

Learn more: ,

Territory:

  • In the US, the “revolution” awaits the issuers to supply the cards and the mobile devices that support NFC. Not to worry, the mobile revolution is inevitable, pundits and journalists to the contrary notwithstanding.