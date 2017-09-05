ANZ first Australian bank to roll out voice ID for mobile banking

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

ANZ first Australian bank to roll out voice ID for mobile banking — ANZ — “This is a significant security update that will make it easier for our customers to complete high-value transactions on their smartphones… Customers can now make ‘Pay Anyone’ payments of more than A$1,000 on their mobile without needing to log into internet banking, or remember additional passwords or pins.”

  • Biometrics are about convinience. The modern mobile has sensors for sound, light, touch, and motion. These can be used in many ways and combinations for collecting biometric data.

    True convinience is for the use to be able to choose from among several options.