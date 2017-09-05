ANZ first Australian bank to roll out voice ID for mobile banking — ANZ — “This is a significant security update that will make it easier for our customers to complete high-value transactions on their smartphones… Customers can now make ‘Pay Anyone’ payments of more than A$1,000 on their mobile without needing to log into internet banking, or remember additional passwords or pins.”
- Bitcoin debit cards halt service to non-European residents due to Visa’s new rules
- Cashless society still far away for most European markets
- Police chief says safer to keep contactless cap at £30
- Emerging markets top mobile payments awareness index
