Facial recognition on the iPhone 8 will work better than any Android phone

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Facial recognition on the iPhone 8 will work better than any Android phone — BGR — “Apple’s facial recognition software will incorporate technology from Realface, an Israeli machine learning company with advanced facial recognition software that Apple acquired earlier this year… Realface boasted that the success rate of its facial recognition technology stands at 99.67%.”

