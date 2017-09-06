Facial recognition on the iPhone 8 will work better than any Android phone — BGR — “Apple’s facial recognition software will incorporate technology from Realface, an Israeli machine learning company with advanced facial recognition software that Apple acquired earlier this year… Realface boasted that the success rate of its facial recognition technology stands at 99.67%.”
- Tesco unveils Tesco Pay+
- Mobile payments rise in popularity, reaching tipping point in some countries
- New interactive technology to trace your food from field to fork
- Facial recognition on the iPhone 8 will work better than any Android phone
- MediaTek to offer OEMs ‘complete mobile payment platform’ that uses STMicroelectronics NFC technology