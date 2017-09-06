MediaTek to offer OEMs ‘complete mobile payment platform’ that uses STMicroelectronics NFC technology

PARTNER NEWS: Mobile chipset giant MediaTek has integrated STMicroelectronics’ NFC technology into its mobile platforms, creating “a complete solution for handset developers to design next-generation smartphones capable of supporting tightly integrated NFC mobile services”.

“By integrating ST’s NFC chipset with the MediaTek mobile platforms, the two partners help mobile OEMs overcome key technical challenges such as antenna design and integration, antenna miniaturization, and bill-of-material optimization while assuring interoperability with payment terminals in locations like retailers and transportation hubs,” ST says.

STMicroelectronics cooperating with MediaTek to integrate industry-leading NFC technology into mobile platform designs

• Collaboration delivers complete mobile payment platform

• Independent solutions provide secure sourcing for OEMs and include an NFC controller with an optional embedded Secure Element

Geneva / 05 Sep 2017 — STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has announced the integration of its contactless NFC technology with MediaTek’s mobile platforms. This creates a complete solution for handset developers to design next-generation smartphones capable of supporting tightly integrated NFC mobile services.

Mobile payments are expected to see triple-digit growth in the coming years[1], with contactless transport ticketing also rising fast in Asia, notably in China’s largest cities.

MediaTek is the world’s second-largest supplier of mobile-handset solutions, and with the addition of ST’s technology can demonstrate high contactless performance relative to alternative platforms.

“ST will provide its NFC technology to MediaTek, to deliver high contactless performance solutions to OEMs with a focus on cost and integration optimization through smaller antennas and reduced bill of materials,” said Marie-France Florentin, Group Vice President, General Manager, Secure Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. “While ST has for years been providing to customers its own robust NFC and RFID technology, the ST21NFCD is the first device from ST to integrate the market-proven booster technology ST recently acquired.”

About ST’s mobile transaction (NFC) technology

Mobile payments and other contactless applications are primarily enabled by Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, as found in contactless payment cards and payment terminals. ST’s NFC chipset, or System-in-Package, solves the challenges of achieving a robust wireless connection over extended communication distances to make mobile payments easy, dependable, and private, while protecting against cybersecurity threats including eavesdropping and hacking.

ST’s latest NFC Systems-in-Package ST54F and ST54H comprise the ST21NFCD NFC controller with active load modulation for extended range with ST33G1M2 and ST33J2M0 embedded secure element (eSE), and operating system.

More information is available on ST.com.

