Tesco unveils Tesco Pay+ — Tesco — “PayQwiq, the digital wallet app, is to be re-launched as Tesco Pay+… The journey of our digital wallet has been an exciting one and we’ve learned a great deal about our customers and how they shop in that time. We believe that Tesco Pay+ is going to help the customer journey, offering greater little helps, and we’re looking forward to revealing more in a few weeks’ time.”