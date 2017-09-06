Tesco unveils Tesco Pay+ — Tesco — “PayQwiq, the digital wallet app, is to be re-launched as Tesco Pay+… The journey of our digital wallet has been an exciting one and we’ve learned a great deal about our customers and how they shop in that time. We believe that Tesco Pay+ is going to help the customer journey, offering greater little helps, and we’re looking forward to revealing more in a few weeks’ time.”
- Tesco unveils Tesco Pay+
- Mobile payments rise in popularity, reaching tipping point in some countries
- New interactive technology to trace your food from field to fork
- Facial recognition on the iPhone 8 will work better than any Android phone
- MediaTek to offer OEMs ‘complete mobile payment platform’ that uses STMicroelectronics NFC technology