Mobile payments rise in popularity, reaching tipping point in some countries — ACI Worldwide — “17% of US consumers now regularly use their smartphone to pay, up from 6% in 2014… In Europe, Spanish consumers are the most active users of mobile wallets, with 25% using them regularly, followed by Italy (24%), Sweden (23%) and the UK (14%). India tops the list of countries surveyed, with 56% of consumers saying they pay with a smartphone regularly”.